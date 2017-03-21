Bahrain's inflation continues to fall in February

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Rate drop to 0.4% is driven by further decreases in food prices, according to country's statistics office
Bahrain's inflation rate continued to tumble in February as food prices fell, according to latest data released by the country's statistics office.
The inflation rate fell to 0.4 percent last month from 0.8 percent in January, having fallen from 2.9 percent a year earlier, the figures showed.
Although housing and utility costs, which account for 24 percent of consumer expenses, rose 3 percent from a year earlier, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for 16 percent, fell 4.2 percent.
Inflation in Bahrain rose to 3.8 percent in April 2016, its highest level since December 2013.
In December, the CEO of the country’s investment agency said he expects Bahrain to see non-oil sector growth of more than 3 percent in 2016 and 2.4 percent in 2017.
I think Dubai is a great place to live as long you have a secure and well paying job, an employer that pays school and housing fees, and as long you do... moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 8:56 AM - Ed B
serves him right for using a card for a AED 15 payment. moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 10:50 AM - Brucy Bonus
whats next, put a fence around Middle east and we will let you know when you can cross it. moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 12:20 PM - Tareq Abdulla
I think Dubai is a great place to live as long you have a secure and well paying job, an employer that pays school and housing fees, and as long you do... moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 8:56 AM - Ed B
serves him right for using a card for a AED 15 payment. moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 10:50 AM - Brucy Bonus
The KSA and the UAE were number 1 & 2 in the top 10 weapons purchasers between 2011 - 2015 with Iraq & Egypt taking 9th and 10th respectively. Simple economics... moreMonday, 20 March 2017 8:18 AM - Fentoni
I think Dubai is a great place to live as long you have a secure and well paying job, an employer that pays school and housing fees, and as long you do... moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 8:56 AM - Ed B
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
serves him right for using a card for a AED 15 payment. moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 10:50 AM - Brucy Bonus
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules