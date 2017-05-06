Bahrain's Investcorp buys $160m US industrial buildings

US real estate arm of Gulf Investment firm purchases portfolio in Chicago and Boston

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 6 May 2017 10:19 AM

Bahrain-based Investcorp has announced that its US real estate arm has invested in an industrial portfolio of properties in the Chicago and Boston metropolitan areas for a total purchase price of about $160 million.

The portfolio includes six properties with an aggregate of approximately 1.8 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space, the investment firm said in a statement.

Yasser Bajsair, managing director at Investcorp in Saudi Arabia, said: "E-commerce is becoming an increasingly important channel for consumer shopping, which has made industrial and logistics real estate an increasingly attractive asset class.

"We believe these warehouses benefit greatly from being in close proximity to Boston and Chicago, and are well positioned to generate steady rental income as well as value growth."

The Chicago portfolio is comprised of three buildings that are used primarily for the storage and distribution of frozen food products.

Investcorp said there is limited cold storage industrial space in Chicago and minimal new development that is able to service the city’s growing consumer base as demand for fresh, organic and perishable food products continues to grow. 

In Boston, Investcorp has purchased a warehouse, distribution and flex portfolio totaling approximately 1.1 million square feet. 

With these investments, Investcorp said it adds to its Boston-based industrial assets, after the firm purchased a four-building industrial portfolio in the region comprising 900,000 square feet in October 2016.

Related:

Stories

Bahrain's Investcorp inks $400m US property deal

Bahrain's Investcorp targets US service sector, UK property

Bahrain's Investcorp H1 net income falls 30%

Bahrain's Investcorp sells stake in cybersecurity firm

Companies

Investcorp Bank

Also in Banking & Finance

Paraguay President keen to boost UAE trade, investment links

Revealed: top property markets for UAE investors

Also in Bahrain

Bahrain's Ibdar Bank hires former Barclays exec as new CEO

Bahrain fund invests in European air ambulance firm

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

Q&A look at what the planned merger of HSBC and RBS’s Saudi ventures...

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

With vast resources and more than half-a-billion people, the...

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

No big-name global banks eager to buy stakes in Saudi banks,...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking