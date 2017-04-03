Bahrain's king approves military trials for civilians

Bahrain's King Hamad on Monday approved a constitutional amendment granting military courts the right to try civilians accused of terrorism, state news agency BNA said.

The amendment, approved unanimously by the upper house of parliament last month, drops a clause limiting military trials to members of the armed forces or other security branches.

It does not specify what constitutes an act of terrorism.

The Sunni-ruled kingdom has seen frequent protests since authorities quelled Arab Spring-inspired demonstrations led by the Shiite majority in 2011.

Hundreds of protestors have been arrested in connection with protests.

Many of them, including high-profile activists and clerics, have been charged with acts of terrorism.

King Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa declared a three-month state of emergency in 2011 during which special military courts were temporarily established to try civilians.