Bahrain's king approves military trials for civilians

Amendment drops a clause limiting military trials to members of the armed forces or other security branches

By AFP
  • Monday, 3 April 2017 3:43 PM
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa. (Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa. (Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

Bahrain's King Hamad on Monday approved a constitutional amendment granting military courts the right to try civilians accused of terrorism, state news agency BNA said.

The amendment, approved unanimously by the upper house of parliament last month, drops a clause limiting military trials to members of the armed forces or other security branches.

It does not specify what constitutes an act of terrorism.

The Sunni-ruled kingdom has seen frequent protests since authorities quelled Arab Spring-inspired demonstrations led by the Shiite majority in 2011. 

Hundreds of protestors have been arrested in connection with protests.

Many of them, including high-profile activists and clerics, have been charged with acts of terrorism.

King Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa declared a three-month state of emergency in 2011 during which special military courts were temporarily established to try civilians.

Related:

Stories

Bahrain slammed as it moves to try civilians in military courts

Bahrain advances military trials for suspected militants

Bahrain says uncovers Iran-linked militant group

Bahraini activist Rajab freed on bail but immediately re-arrested

Galleries
Bahrain: 2015 starts with new protests

Bahrain: 2015 starts with new protests

Also in Politics & Economics

Saudi Arabia posts first rise in non-oil exports for 8 months

Video: Egypt's President Sisi to meet Donald Trump

Also in Bahrain

Bahrain cuts jail term for opposition leader

Bahrain's Sheikh Salman hails World Cup allocation increase

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

Qatar has acquired more than $335bn worth of assets around the...

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Tour of Asia by Saudi Arabia's King Salman advances drive to...

Where is Bahrain headed?

Where is Bahrain headed?

The kingdom has identified jewels in its accelerating non-oil...

4
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking