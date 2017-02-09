Bahrain says kills three fugitives in gun battle at sea

Bahrain also captures seven as they tried to flee to Iran, linking most of the men to a deadly prison break in January

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 9 February 2017 3:44 PM

Bahrain said on Thursday its forces had killed three men and captured seven during a gun battle at sea as they tried to flee to Iran, linking most of the men to a deadly prison break last month.

Black clad commandos in masks traded gunfire with the men as they sped away from the island kingdom on a small boat, according to footage broadcast at a police press conference.

Two men were wounded among the seven suspects captured, who police chief Tariq al-Hassan said were involved in an array of militant activities including bomb-making and killing policemen.

Security forces spotted the boat leaving a Bahraini port but it did not comply with police orders to stop, Hassan said.

"The target began to shoot heavily, to which we responded directly and took control of the boat," Hassan told reporters.

"The defendants were in contact with terrorist elements in Iran, and terrorist elements awaiting them outside Bahrain's territorial waters were waiting to convey them to Iran."

Among the fugitives, Hassan added, were several who carried out an attack on Bahrain's Jaw prison in January in which a policeman was killed and several prisoners escaped.

Thousands of mainly Shi'ite Muslim Bahrainis are in jail on charges ranging from participating in anti-government protests to armed attacks on security forces in the Western-allied Gulf kingdom, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based.

Bahrain earlier this month executed three men convicted in the death of three policemen, including an Emirati officer, in a 2014 bomb attack. Bahrain accuses Iran of fanning unrest and supporting militants involved in armed attacks in the island kingdom. Iran denies any involvement.

Related:

Stories

Four Jaw jailbreak suspects arrested, hunt continues for escaped prisoners

Three high-ranking prison officials suspended over jailbreak

Policeman killed, inmates freed in attack on Bahrain prison

Bahrain criticised for restoring arrest powers to intelligence agency

Off-duty Bahrain policeman killed in "terrorist act" - state news agency

Human rights group says two Bahrainis at 'imminent risk of execution'

Also in Politics & Economics

EU sharpens competition tools to face Gulf carrier challenge

Dubai business conditions 'see strongest improvement in two years'

Also in Bahrain

Bahrain's Investcorp targets US service sector, UK property

Islamic finance body drafts new standard for centralised sharia boards

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Trump seen as a strong president who will shore up Washington...

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Cost of insuring against a Saudi sovereign debt default fell...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking