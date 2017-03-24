Bahrain sentences three to death over bombings

Appeals court issues ruling over attacks which targeted police patrols in village west of Manama

By AFP
  • Friday, 24 March 2017 1:40 AM

A Bahraini appeals court has sentenced three people to death over bombings that targeted police patrols in a majority-Shiite village, the state-run news agency reported.

Seventeen people were found guilty of various charges linked to the formation of a "dangerous terrorist cell that manufactured improvised explosives used against police" in the village of Kurayat west of the capital Manama, the Bahrain News Agency said.

The agency said the attacks had left a number of police officers injured. No further details were given.

Four of those convicted Thursday received life sentences. Eight were sentenced to 15 years and two others to 10 years in prison.

On January 15, three men convicted of a bombing targeting police were executed by firing squad.

Their executions sparked a fresh wave of protests in the majority-Shiite kingdom, which for six years has witnessed sporadic unrest as protestors demand political reform.

Ruled for two centuries by the Al-Khalifa dynasty, Bahrain has increasingly tightened its grip on dissent, drawing harsh condemnation from international rights groups.

Hundreds of Bahrainis have been arrested in connection with the protests. Some high-profile activists also face charges for publicly criticising authorities, including via social media.

The kingdom has revoked the citizenship of a number of activists, including leading opposition cleric Sheikh Issa Qassem.

Access to foreign journalists in the kingdom is severely restricted.

Related:

Stories

Bahrain executes three convicted of killing policemen

Saudi Arabia executes two drug traffickers

Kuwait executes member of Al-Sabah royal family

Saudi court sentences 15 people to death for spying for Iran

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed meets his newest grandchild

In pictures: Britain's Houses of Parliament attack

Also in Bahrain

Work starts on $150m Harbour Row in Bahrain

Bahrain releases award winning photographer

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

Saudi women from adventurers to inventors are hoping a unique...

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking