Bahrain sentences two to death for police attack

Three other defendants are sentenced to life in prison and nine stripped of their citizenship

By AFP
  • Tuesday, 6 June 2017 5:21 PM

A Bahrain court on Tuesday sentenced two men to death for a deadly attack on a police patrol in a Shiite town outside the capital Manama, a judicial source said.

Three other defendants were sentenced to life in prison and nine stripped of their citizenship in connection with the deadly attack last year on a police patrol in the village of Karbabad, the source told AFP, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to brief the press.

The attack on April 16 last year resulted in the death of the driver and the injury of two officers, the source said.

Bahrain has been rocked by sporadic unrest since March 2011, when security forces brutally crushed an Arab Spring-inspired uprising demanding an elected government in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.

Hundreds of mainly Shiite protestors have since been arrested and a string of high-profile religious and secular leaders jailed or stripped of their citizenship.

Authorities accuse protestors of forming "terrorist cells" aiming to destabilise the country, and have pointed to Iran as inciting unrest in the archipelago. Tehran has denied involvement.

Despite the state crackdown on political dissent, protesters continue to rally, frequently clashing with police in Shiite villages outside the capital.

Foreign press access is severely restricted in the kingdom, which is located between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and is home to the US Fifth Fleet.

