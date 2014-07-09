Bahrain to take action against 54 firms who violate midday work ban

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
All outdoor work is banned between hours of midday and 4pm during July and August
Bahrain’s Labour Ministry will take legal action against 54 companies who have violated the summer work ban in its first week, according to a report in Gulf Daily News.
The ministry’s team inspected a total of 3,077 organisations since last Tuesday, and found a small percent in breach of the law.
During the months of July and August, Bahrain bans all outdoor work between midday and 4pm to protect the workforce from potentially fatal heat-related medical conditions.
“Inspectors recorded 126 workers from these 54 companies, and their employers were referred for further legal action,” Labour Ministry Under-Secretary Sabah Al Dossary told the Gulf Daily News.
“On the other hand, at the end of the first week, we have recorded a 98.2 per cent compliance with the law, which is highly appreciated.
“As we are aware, the ban now - with the new labour law in force since September 2012 - covers all sectors, unlike before, where it was limited to outdoor work sites.
“The ban is applicable to private houses as well and as we don't have the authority to inspect houses, we urge the public to notify incidents of that kind.
“We have had, in the past, incidents reported of domestic workers found cleaning windows during the ban hours, which is a violation of the law.”
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules