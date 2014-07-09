Bahrain to take action against 54 firms who violate midday work ban

All outdoor work is banned between hours of midday and 4pm during July and August

By Neil Halligan
  • Wednesday, 9 July 2014 12:01 PM

Bahrain’s Labour Ministry will take legal action against 54 companies who have violated the summer work ban in its first week, according to a report in Gulf Daily News.

The ministry’s team inspected a total of 3,077 organisations since last Tuesday, and found a small percent in breach of the law.

During the months of July and August, Bahrain bans all outdoor work between midday and 4pm to protect the workforce from potentially fatal heat-related medical conditions.

“Inspectors recorded 126 workers from these 54 companies, and their employers were referred for further legal action,” Labour Ministry Under-Secretary Sabah Al Dossary told the Gulf Daily News.

“On the other hand, at the end of the first week, we have recorded a 98.2 per cent compliance with the law, which is highly appreciated.

“As we are aware, the ban now - with the new labour law in force since September 2012 - covers all sectors, unlike before, where it was limited to outdoor work sites.

“The ban is applicable to private houses as well and as we don't have the authority to inspect houses, we urge the public to notify incidents of that kind.

“We have had, in the past, incidents reported of domestic workers found cleaning windows during the ban hours, which is a violation of the law.”

