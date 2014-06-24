Bahrain urges greater effort towards Gulf Union

Bahrain has urged all GCC countries to step up efforts to form the Gulf Union, with the premier saying a stronger pan-Arab co-operation to counter plots targeting the region's security and stability, Gulf Daily News reported.

Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa urged Arabs to be vigilant to counter plots against their countries.

“The interests of the countries of the region, without exception, lies in adhering to the initiative of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to move towards the Gulf Union,” he reportedly said.

“What hurts us most is that chaos and instability have spread in some Arab countries that used to be oases of security and role models for development and progress.”

He added: “Arab citizens are honoured and respected in their countries, probably more than their counterparts in most developed ones. But those who targeted the Arab nation, using democracy as a pretext to interfere in internal Arab affairs, have tended to depict them as individuals who are deprived of their basic human rights, and tackled disturbances as symptoms of a spring and chaos as demands.”

Al Khalifa said Arab countries had the potential to form a strong political and economic entity, Gulf Daily News reported.

“If there is a strong will and determination to achieve unity, Arab states' ability to face all challenges will increase,” he said.