Bahraini court jails 26 Shiites over attacks on police

Twenty of the defendants are jailed for life while the rest were each handed 15-year prison terms

By AFP
  • Friday, 16 June 2017 12:52 AM

A Bahraini court has issued sentences of up to life in prison for 26 Shiites over the attempted murder of policemen in the Sunni-ruled kingdom, a judicial source said.

Twenty of the defendants were jailed for life while the rest were each handed 15-year prison terms, the source said.

They were found guilty of forming a "terrorist group" between 2011 and 2013 and attempting to kill policemen in the Shiite village of Diraz, west of Manama.

Villages of the Shiite majority have been scene to frequent protests and clashes since in March 2011, when security forces crushed nationwide protests demanding political reforms.

Police last month opened fire to disperse a months-long sit-in in Diraz, killing five people in the crackdown.

The tiny Gulf state is a key regional ally of the United States and is home to its Fifth Fleet, but the administration of former president Barack Obama often scolded Manama over rights concerns.

In another case, a court in Manama jailed a Bahraini for 10 years and revoked his citizenship for joining the Islamic State Sunni extremist group, a public prosecution statement said.

Related:

Stories

Bahrain sentences two to death for police attack

Five killed as Bahrain police open fire on Shiite protest

Bahraini court sentences cleric to suspended jail term

Bahrain sends first civilian case to military court

Bahraini court dissolves secular opposition party

Also in Culture & Society

Missile fired at UAE aid ship carrying medical equipment

UAE experts warn over cladding after London tower blaze

Also in Bahrain

UN agency says to broker talks over Gulf-Qatar air rights

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receive King Hamad of Bahrain

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Everything you need to know about Qatar

Everything you need to know about Qatar

Former British protectorate has been ruled by the Al-Thani family...

The Al Thanis are Qatar's power family

The Al Thanis are Qatar's power family

New research sheds light on the overwhelming influence of the...

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Legal firm DLA Piper’s Middle East business recorded 10 percent...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking