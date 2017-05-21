Bahraini court sentences cleric to suspended jail term

Qassim, 76, remains at his residence, where supporters have held a sit-in since June when he was stripped of his citizenship

By AFP
  • Sunday, 21 May 2017 3:05 PM
Bahraini top senior shiite cleric, Sheikh Isa Qassim. (Mohammed al-Shaikh/AFP/Getty Images)

Bahraini top senior shiite cleric, Sheikh Isa Qassim. (Mohammed al-Shaikh/AFP/Getty Images)

A Bahraini court on Sunday sentenced revered Shiite cleric Isa Qassim to a suspended one-year jail term for illegal fundraising and money laundering, a judicial source said.

The criminal court handed down the same verdict to two of the cleric's aides, Sheikh Hussein Mahrus and Mirza al-Obaidli, the source said, adding the sentences were suspended for three years.

The prosecution also announced the sentences without naming Qassim, adding they were each fined 100,000 dinars ($265,140) and that the court ordered the confiscation of the funds they raised.

It said in a statement carried by the BNA state news agency that it was considering appealing the sentence.

Qassim, 76, remains at his residence in the village of Diraz, outside Manama, where supporters have held a sit-in since June when he was stripped of his citizenship.

At the time, authorities accused him of abusing his position as a cleric to "serve foreign interests and promote ... sectarianism and violence."

Hundreds of Shiites protested on Saturday in villages near the capital, brandishing posters of Qassim ahead of the verdict, witnesses said.

The cleric, who is considered the spiritual leader of the Shiite majority community of Bahrain, went on trial in July.

The attorney general said at the time that he had deposited more than $10 million in his private bank account.

He allegedly kept other amounts in cash to avoid legal controls, the attorney general said, accusing Qassim also of purchasing properties worth more than one million dinars ($2.65 million) in an attempt to legitimise the funds.

The strategic GCC state is a key regional ally of the United States and serves as home for its Fifth Fleet.

Related:

Stories

Bahrain sends first civilian case to military court

GCC rejects "terrorism" and "foreign interference"

Bahrain jails 36 Shiites, strips them of citizenship

Bahrain court jails, strips 3 of citizenship for 'terrorism'

Bahrain slammed as it moves to try civilians in military courts

Off-duty Bahrain policeman killed in "terrorist act" - state news agency

Also in Politics & Economics

US signs agreement with Gulf leaders to tackle terrorism funding

Trump urges Muslim countries to ensure "terrorists find no sanctuary on their soil"

Also in Bahrain

Mike Tyson talks Dubai, entertainment, fitness and how they're all related to business

Saudi king hopeful over 'historic' Muslim-US summit

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
WEF has a plan, but it is up to the Middle East to make it happen

WEF has a plan, but it is up to the Middle East to make it happen

Organisation knows what the GCC has to do to meet the challenges...

Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Royal decrees saw a number of allies of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed...

1
Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

President on tour of region as more than a million Filipino workers...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking