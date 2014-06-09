Bank Muscat considers sale of brokerage unit

Lender said the move was one of several "strategic options" for the business

By Reuters
  • Monday, 9 June 2014 12:04 PM

Bank Muscat, the sultanate's largest lender, is considering a sale of its brokerage unit as one of several "strategic options" for the business, the bank said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The lender did not give a size or time frame for the potential sale of the unit. In the meantime the division, one of 21 licensed brokerages in Oman, will continue its operations with no impact on customers, the bank said.

Bank Muscat does not break out the financial performance of the brokerage business in its annual reports. In addition to serving foreign and domestic clients within Oman, the unit provides brokerage services on some other regional bourses through a network of partners, the bank's website says.

According to stock exchange data, Bank Muscat's brokerage had the third biggest share of Oman securities trading last year with 10.6 percent. The total value of securities trading in 2013 was 239.1 million rials ($623m).

Related:

Stories

Oman's Bank Muscat Q1 net profit jumps 59%

Oman's mid-sized banks face more pain as competition bites

Oman banking passes stress test, says central bank

Oman's Bank Sohar plans to issue $181m bond

National Bank of Oman profit rises 20%

Companies

BankMuscat

Market Performance

BankMuscat
0.406
0.0020 0.5 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in Oman

Oman Air to revise luggage rules from January

Oman said to build Gulf's largest egg supply facility

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking