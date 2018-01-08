Bahrain's Arcapita acquires US firm MC sign for $100m

Global investment firm buys a 75% stake in the Ohio-based firm
“We are excited to complete a US private equity transaction and pleased to partner with the management team at MC Sign to help grow the company’s suite of services and customer base,” said Arcapita CEO Atif A Abdulmalik.
By Eddie Taylor
Mon 08 Jan 2018 01:35 PM

Arcapita, the global investment firm headed by Bahrain’s Atif A Abdulmalik, announced Monday that it had acquired a controlling interest in MC Sign Company, one of the main US signage and lighting services companies. The deal is reportedly worth in excess of $100 million.

Founded in 1953, MC Sign is an Ohio-based company that provides signage solutions for companies in the retail, banking, hospitality, quick service restaurant and petroleum segments in the US and Canada and boasts in excess of 275 clients. The sale comes a little two years after the company was acquired by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Caltius Capital Management.

“We are excited to complete a US private equity transaction and pleased to partner with the management team at MC Sign to help grow the company’s suite of services and customer base,” said Arcapita CEO Atif A Abdulmalik. “MC Sign is led by a very experienced team of professionals who have grown the business considerably over the past few years, and we believe the company is well positioned to acquire market share in a highly fragmented industry that is dominated by locally-focused, sub-scale service providers.

“More than 75 percent of MC Sign’s customers are blue-chip companies with national presence and, attesting to the company’s value proposition, MC Sign has averaged an industry-leading customer retention rate of 99 percent since 2012.”

Through its headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, MC Sign processes over 40,000 work orders per year through over 5,000 field service partners, and has 225 employees. In addition to signage and branding, the company has also steadily grown its lighting services business which completes interior and exterior lighting installations and is currently capitalizing on the high-growth LED retrofit/conversion market in the United States.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai's Drake says UAE bank debt restructuring completed

Dubai's Drake says UAE bank debt restructuring completed

08 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
UAE 'perfect' for new luxury car Blockchain platform

UAE 'perfect' for new luxury car Blockchain platform

07 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Saudi Arabia boosts citizen benefits as taxes bite

Saudi Arabia boosts citizen benefits as taxes bite

06 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia grants Oman $210m to fund port projects

Saudi Arabia grants Oman $210m to fund port projects

04 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
UAE probes first VAT-related complaints after tax launch

UAE probes first VAT-related complaints after tax launch

04 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Bitcoin loses dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up

Bitcoin loses dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up

04 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Saudi minister 'resumes work' after purge detention

Saudi minister 'resumes work' after purge detention

02 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
UAE issues first VAT inclusive purchase order

UAE issues first VAT inclusive purchase order

02 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Gulf corporate bond sales seen balancing 2018 sovereign dip

Gulf corporate bond sales seen balancing 2018 sovereign dip

02 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Real salaries in the UAE set to drop in 2018

Real salaries in the UAE set to drop in 2018

02 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance