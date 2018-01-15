Bahrain tops GCC's Islamic finance league table

Islamic finance assets are projected to reach $3.8 trillion by 2022
Islamic finance assets are projected to reach $3.8 trillion by 2022 from $2.2 trillion in 2016, according to the ICD.
By Staff writer
Mon 15 Jan 2018 08:45 AM

Bahrain features prominently in a new report into Islamic Finance from Thomson Reuters in cooperation with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, the private sector development arm of the Islamic Development Bank.

The island kingdom was placed top among all GCC countries, reports Arab News and second globally behind Malaysia in the fifth issue of the report.

With 24 Islamic banks holding assets valued at more than $25.7 billion, Bahrain is at the forefront of providing access to Islamic finance in addition to promoting it via education and financial literacy initiatives, the report noted.

The Central Bank of Bahrain recently released a new Shariah governance module which is significantly impacting the Shariah compliance and governance standards among Islamic banks in Bahrain, ICD added.

“Islamic finance is a core pillar of our region’s offering,” said Khalid Hamad, executive director of banking supervision at the Central Bank of Bahrain.

“We also continue to see investments made in technology and these are making a tangible impact, unlocking innovation and entrepreneurship.”

“With Bahrain’s very high level of Internet usage, we are capitalizing on the development of the ICT sector,” said John Kilmartin, executive director of ICT at the Bahrain Economic Development Board.

Islamic finance assets are projected to reach $3.8 trillion by 2022 from $2.2 trillion in 2016, according to the ICD.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

UAE's Masdar inks deal to invest in Montenegro wind farm

UAE's Masdar inks deal to invest in Montenegro wind farm

15 Jan 2018
Energy
Merger completed to create the UAE's biggest remittance house

Merger completed to create the UAE's biggest remittance house

15 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Emaar shareholders to get $1bn windfall after unit IPO

Emaar shareholders to get $1bn windfall after unit IPO

15 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Saudi wealth fund said to weigh bank loans for investments

Saudi wealth fund said to weigh bank loans for investments

14 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Abu Dhabi Financial Group opens new office at ADGM

Abu Dhabi Financial Group opens new office at ADGM

14 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Cryptocurrency rivals snap at Bitcoin's heels

Cryptocurrency rivals snap at Bitcoin's heels

13 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Saudi shipper Bahri inks $96m loan deal for new carriers

Saudi shipper Bahri inks $96m loan deal for new carriers

10 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Dubai premium office rents flatline during 2017

Dubai premium office rents flatline during 2017

09 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
Revealed: where UAE investors are buying overseas property

Revealed: where UAE investors are buying overseas property

08 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
UAE's Mubadala said to mull options for $920m RHB stake

UAE's Mubadala said to mull options for $920m RHB stake

12 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance