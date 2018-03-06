Dubai digital bank allows you to split bills via social media

Liv., the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, on Tuesday announced two new features within its mobile app, allowing customers to instantly split bills with friends and family, and tag their expenses according to personalised categories.

A year since beginning operations, Liv. said it is building a portfolio of services that cater to the specific needs of its millennial customer base.

Bill Split allows customers to instantly pay for a bill on their Liv. debit card and send money request notifications via social channels (including Whatsapp and Facebook) to friends and family.

The service makes it easier and quicker for large groups of people to split dinner, cinema and other bills while going out, and allows the payer to keep clear track of who has repaid them.

The second new feature, My Tag is an expense management tool which helps users understand where they spend most of their money and thus, budget better.

Suvo Sarkar, senior executive vice president, head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD said: “Liv. has evolved over the past year to address those touch points that most affect its young customer base.

"Our new features have been designed keeping in mind the feedback we have received, along with the evolving technological and lifestyle preferences of our customers, and we are fulfilling those needs by implementing simple and innovative banking solutions.

"Bill Split is a much-needed tool in today’s social environment in which a new generation of consumers rarely carry the correct change or physical cash to pay one another. The feature saves them the hassle of splitting the bill via individual card transactions and bank transfers, and instantly allows them to pay back their friend or family from their smartphone.”

Launched in early 2017, Liv. is the UAE’s first digital-only bank which curates a daily feed of personalised lifestyle promotions and offers for its customers, supported by a growing number of partner brands which include Careem, Zomato, Tesla and Voucherskout.