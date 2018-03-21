Visa appoints new manager to lead Middle East ops

Marcello Baricordi says region is 'moving rapidly' towards digital and mobile commerce

Visa has announced the appointment of Marcello Baricordi as general manager for Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Baricordi, a Visa and payments industry veteran, replaces Ihab Ayoub who has decided to leave Visa for personal reasons.

Baricordi, who will be headquartered in Dubai, will be responsible for all aspects of Visa’s operations in MENA.

“This region is moving rapidly towards digital and mobile commerce. This is being driven by proactive and visionary government agendas, innovation-led financial institutions and merchants, and tech-savvy consumers,” he said.

“I am looking forward to helping accelerate this trend by building on Visa’s strong relationships with financial institutions, merchants, governments, payment industry regulators and other industry partners.”

Andrew Torre, regional president, Visa CEMEA, added: “Marcello Baricordi’s appointment comes at an exciting time for the region and for our business.

“He will work with our teams and our partners to bring new products, technology solutions and services to market, expand digital payments acceptance across more merchant segments, and improve cardholder experiences to accelerate cash displacement through innovation.”

Prior to Visa, Baricordi worked at First Data International in Italy where he was responsible for business development across major Italian banks.