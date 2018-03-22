Dubai Holding to hire senior Nakheel exec as new CFO

Sharjil Anwar will become chief financial officer of global investment firm in June
By Staff writer
Thu 22 Mar 2018 01:49 PM

Dubai Holding, the global investment holding company, on Thursday announced the appointment of Sharjil Anwar as its chief financial officer.

Anwar, currently group chief financial officer at Nakheel, will join the company in June and will lead its overall investment and financial planning function to help support delivering its long-term growth objectives.

Amit Kaushal, CEO of Dubai Holding, said: “Dubai Holding is set for continued growth, with the aim to redouble its contribution to Dubai’s economic diversification. We have a healthy pipeline of developments that will be instrumental in enhancing the Emirate’s socio-economic fabric for the future.

“We are very pleased that Sharjil Anwar will be joining Dubai Holding, bringing deep financial expertise and industry knowledge gained from highly successful years in the region. I am confident his contributions will help in delivering on our growth strategy.”

Anwar added: “Dubai Holding is a reputed organisation, sharply focused on growth and driving forward Dubai’s success story. I am honored to be joining its talented team of professionals and look forward to the opportunity to help enhance the Group’s strong financial position and play a part in enabling Dubai Holding to build on its success.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

77% of UAE firms forecast rise in trade volumes in next year

77% of UAE firms forecast rise in trade volumes in next year

22 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
US investments in Saudi Arabia exceed $55bn

US investments in Saudi Arabia exceed $55bn

22 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Dubai ruler enacts new laws to boost financial hub

Dubai ruler enacts new laws to boost financial hub

21 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Dubai completes $2.45bn financing for metro extension project

Dubai completes $2.45bn financing for metro extension project

21 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
$20m blockchain real estate investment fund launched in Dubai

$20m blockchain real estate investment fund launched in Dubai

21 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Abu Dhabi ruler issues law to merge investment funds

Abu Dhabi ruler issues law to merge investment funds

21 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Visa appoints new manager to lead Middle East ops

Visa appoints new manager to lead Middle East ops

21 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Noble Group sued by Abu Dhabi-based shareholder

Noble Group sued by Abu Dhabi-based shareholder

21 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
LGT in Dubai: The same strategies and solutions as the owners

LGT in Dubai: The same strategies and solutions as the owners

20 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
VAT to have 'limited impact' on UAE real estate deals

VAT to have 'limited impact' on UAE real estate deals

20 Mar 2018
News