Dubai Holding to hire senior Nakheel exec as new CFO

Dubai Holding, the global investment holding company, on Thursday announced the appointment of Sharjil Anwar as its chief financial officer.



Anwar, currently group chief financial officer at Nakheel, will join the company in June and will lead its overall investment and financial planning function to help support delivering its long-term growth objectives.



Amit Kaushal, CEO of Dubai Holding, said: “Dubai Holding is set for continued growth, with the aim to redouble its contribution to Dubai’s economic diversification. We have a healthy pipeline of developments that will be instrumental in enhancing the Emirate’s socio-economic fabric for the future.



“We are very pleased that Sharjil Anwar will be joining Dubai Holding, bringing deep financial expertise and industry knowledge gained from highly successful years in the region. I am confident his contributions will help in delivering on our growth strategy.”



Anwar added: “Dubai Holding is a reputed organisation, sharply focused on growth and driving forward Dubai’s success story. I am honored to be joining its talented team of professionals and look forward to the opportunity to help enhance the Group’s strong financial position and play a part in enabling Dubai Holding to build on its success.”