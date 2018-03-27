Dubai finance firm hires ex-Emirates NBD CEO to lead Brexit charge

Rick Pudner joins Lumina to focus on UK-Middle East opportunities ahead of Brexit move
Rick Pudner, a veteran HSBC banker for 24 years, is best known in the Middle East financial world as Group CEO of Emirates NBD.
By Staff writer
Tue 27 Mar 2018 02:22 PM

Lumina, the Dubai-based specialist corporate finance firm, has hired former Emirates NBD Group CEO, Rick Pudner, to help lead the company's expansion overseas.

Based out of London, Pudner will initially focus on shaping the significant bilateral economic opportunities between the UK and the Middle East, in the lead up to Brexit, Lumina said in a statement.

Lumina said it maximises value for mid-market private companies in the Middle East by delivering innovative corporate finance solutions. Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, it provides services focused on M&A, equity capital, debt advisory, and infrastructure project financing.

Pudner, executive chairman, Lumina, said: “Among the impacts of Brexit are a range of key economic, capital and trade implications for UK mid-market and private companies operating in the Middle East markets.

"With Lumina’s focus firmly on the mid-market segment in the Middle East region, our UK clients will have, much needed, direct access to our Dubai based senior execution team, with significant global experience of capital and M&A transactions in the Middle East region. 

"I am excited with the challenge of developing Lumina’s UK and wider Middle East business, the significant opportunities this presents for our clients, and look forward to being a continuing part of the Lumina growth story.” 

Pudner led the bank through the completion of one the region’s largest mergers.

George Traub, managing partner of Lumina said: “I am hugely excited that Rick has decided take up the role and lead Lumina’s strategic growth plans, which is a testament in itself. This is just the first step in our vision to connect the UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia markets and I am confident that with Rick’s global experience on board our growth and market presence will take on a significantly accelerated momentum.”

