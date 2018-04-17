Emirates NBD expands operations in Saudi Arabia

Emirates NBD is the first non-Saudi bank to have a significant branch network in the country
L-R Shayne Nelson, group CEO of Emirates NBD; Suvo Sarkar – senior executive vice president & group head – Retail Banking & Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, vice-chairman and managing director of Emirates NBD, Eng. Loai Hassan Abduljawad, CEO of Emirates NBD KSA, Abdulla Qassem, group chief operating officer of Emirates NBD
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Tue 17 Apr 2018 10:37 AM

Emirates NBD has expanded operations in Saudi Arabia with the inauguration of its first branch in Jeddah and plans for two further branches in Khobar and Riyadh, the company announced on Monday.

The additional branches make Saudi Arabia Emirates NBD’s third largest branch network, behind the UAE and Egypt.

Emirates NBD KSA offers services across retail, private, business and wholesale banking, in addition to corporate finance advisory, project and syndicated finance through Emirates NBD Capital KSA.

“Our presence in KSA leverages the UAE’s strong economic, financial and commercial ties with the Kingdom,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD. “As Saudi rolls out its transformative Vision 2030 plan, we are delighted to deepen our relationship and continue to support Saudi individuals and businesses looking for a trusted banking partner.”

Emirates NBD is the first non-Saudi bank to have a significant branch network across Saudi Arabia.

“Our increased footprint will enable us to forge stronger on-ground relationships with individual and corporates in KSA looking to invest and trade across the MENA region and beyond,” said Engineer Loai Hassan Abduljawad, CEO of Emirates NBD KSA.

Abduljawad added that the Jeddah branch has been designed in line with Emirates NBD’s philosophy of “high tech with high tough” in mind, and offers both self-service and assisted, digital banking solutions.

“The branch will offer the full suite of Emirates NBD’s award-winning retail and corporate banking solutions and services, including financing support to SME clients, a key sector of the Saudi economy, as part of the nation-wide Kafala program,” he noted.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

VAT said to have 'little impact' on Abu Dhabi office market in Q1

VAT said to have 'little impact' on Abu Dhabi office market in Q1

17 Apr 2018
News
Revealed: why UAE residents are losing confidence in their finances

Revealed: why UAE residents are losing confidence in their finances

17 Apr 2018
Banking & Finance
Dubai-based firm launches commodities-backed cryptocurrency

Dubai-based firm launches commodities-backed cryptocurrency

17 Apr 2018
Banking & Finance
Bahrain's Investcorp buys US car parts supplier

Bahrain's Investcorp buys US car parts supplier

16 Apr 2018
Banking & Finance
Dubai-based firm launches diamond-backed crypto assets

Dubai-based firm launches diamond-backed crypto assets

16 Apr 2018
Banking & Finance
Saudi Aramco: inside the world's most profitable company

Saudi Aramco: inside the world's most profitable company

13 Apr 2018
Energy
UAE banks could raise fees to offset VAT costs - report

UAE banks could raise fees to offset VAT costs - report

02 Apr 2018
Banking & Finance
Dubai tycoon Al Habtoor bullish over UAE prospects in 2018

Dubai tycoon Al Habtoor bullish over UAE prospects in 2018

12 Apr 2018
Banking & Finance
DIFC-based aviation fund launched with $200m commitments

DIFC-based aviation fund launched with $200m commitments

26 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Most UAE residents snub home cover despite suffering damage

Most UAE residents snub home cover despite suffering damage

12 Apr 2018
Banking & Finance