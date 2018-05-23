Dubai's Careem said to weigh $500m in funding

Sources say Dubai-based ride-hailing company plans to raise the money as a precursor to a possible initial public offering
By Bloomberg
Wed 23 May 2018 07:01 PM

Careem, which competes with Uber in the Middle East, is in talks with investors to raise $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Dubai-based ride-hailing company plans to raise the money as a precursor to a possible initial public offering and the fund-raising round could value Careem at as much as $1.5 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

The firm is also talking to potential financial advisers about the deal, they said.

Careem, whose backers include Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten and German automaker Daimler, was valued at a little more than $1 billion in a 2016 funding round, making it one of the most valuable technology startups in the Middle East.

The company is said to have held early talks with banks about a potential IPO in January.

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s investment vehicle Kingdom Holding, and Saudi Telecom Co’s venture capital arm STV are also investors in the company. A spokesman for Careem declined to comment.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Omani banks seek merger to create $7bn giant

Omani banks seek merger to create $7bn giant

24 May 2018
Banking & Finance
UAE firms told they have until Monday to submit tax returns

UAE firms told they have until Monday to submit tax returns

24 May 2018
Banking & Finance
SABB, Alawwal merger to help RBS find buyer for Saudi stake

SABB, Alawwal merger to help RBS find buyer for Saudi stake

24 May 2018
Banking & Finance
IMF urges Saudi Arabia to contain spending as deficit widens

IMF urges Saudi Arabia to contain spending as deficit widens

23 May 2018
Banking & Finance
Will private debt fund Gulf's next property boom?

Will private debt fund Gulf's next property boom?

23 May 2018
News
Saudi Arabia says to launch new bourse improvements on Sunday

Saudi Arabia says to launch new bourse improvements on Sunday

22 May 2018
Companies
Kushner startup said to seek Saudi, UAE-backed Softbank funds

Kushner startup said to seek Saudi, UAE-backed Softbank funds

22 May 2018
Banking & Finance
Emirates NBD announces $3.2bn deal to acquire Turkey's Denizbank

Emirates NBD announces $3.2bn deal to acquire Turkey's Denizbank

22 May 2018
Banking & Finance
Why the UAE is turning to expats to boost growth

Why the UAE is turning to expats to boost growth

21 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Dubai's DAE signs $480m financing deal, could rise to $800m

Dubai's DAE signs $480m financing deal, could rise to $800m

21 May 2018
Banking & Finance