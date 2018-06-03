UAE's largest bank appoints new UK CEO

First Abu Dhabi Bank appointment comes at a crucial time in the UK amid Brexit negotiations

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank, has appointed a new CEO to head up the bank's operations in the UK.

Paul Hartwell has been appointed CEO to lead the Abu Dhabi-based bank’s business from its London office, where it has had a presence since 1977.

The London office is the hub of FAB’s regional activities in Europe, according to its website, and the appointment of Hartwell comes at a crucial time for the UK amid Brexit negotiations.

Hartwell brings a wealth of banking knowledge, with over 30 years of experience in corporate banking, operations and risk.

Most recently, he was the CEO of British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB), and prior to that he was CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and held chief risk officer and chief operating officer positions at Standard Bank, Barclays and West LB.

“We are very pleased to welcome Paul to our team,” said Abdulhamid Saeed, group chief executive officer of FAB.

“With his vast experience in the banking sector, and in the areas which our UK operations particularly focus on, we believe that he will play a key role in driving our operations and in growing our business.”

FAB, the combination of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank, reported a 3.5% drop in 2017 full-year net profit, citing costs linked to its recent merger.