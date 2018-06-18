FTA website allows accounts to be linked with tax agencies

The FTA has so far approved 87 tax agents throughout the UAE

The UAE’s Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has added a new feature to its website that allows taxable persons to link their accounts with an accredited tax agency and authorising it to conduct registration procedures, submit tax returns and complete transactions, it was announced on Sunday.

The new feature allows taxable persons to nominate one or more tax agents, who then are allowed to represent them in all transactions with the FTA.

“The Federal Tax Authority is committed to continuously developing its services to ensure flexibility and enable businesses to seamlessly implement the tax system and avoid any disruptions to their activities,” said FTA director general Khalid Ali Al Bustani.

The FTA has so far approved 87 tax agents, all of whom have passed the FTA’s exams and successfully met its technical requirements and qualifications.

According to the FTA, an agency account on the FTA website can be linked to one or more taxable person’s account and that one can alternate between all linked accounts through a dashboard.

Additionally, the FTA has launched an updated VAT registration guide, which outlines a four-step process to connect with and gain access to a taxable person’s account.

To be authorised as a tax agent, one must be affiliated with an approved tax agency, such as an accounting firm, tax or legal consultancy. Tax agents must also register with the FTA as a tax agent, even if they were already registered as a taxable person for excise tax or VAT. The agency is then issued a tax registration number.