Emirates Islamic appoints new CEO as profits soar

Former Emirates NBD senior executive Salah Amin is named new CEO at one of the fastest growing banks in the UAE

UAE-based Emirates Islamic has announced the appointment of former Emirates NBD senior executive Salah Amin as its new CEO.

The bank said Amin brings nearly 30 years of experience in the banking industry, having started his career at Emirates NBD Group in 1989 and was previously executive vice president, head of corporate banking group at Dubai's biggest bank.

“I am pleased to welcome Salah Amin to his new role and wish him success in building further on Emirates Islamic’s market leading position,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, chairman of Emirates Islamic and vice chairman and managing director Emirates NBD.

Amin succeeds Jamal Bin Ghalaita, a seasoned veteran who retires after 28 years of service with Emirates NBD Group. Ghalaita will serve as advisor to Emirates Islamic’s chairman until the end of 2018.

“Jamal Bin Ghalaita was the linchpin of Emirates Islamic’s remarkable brand transformation to one of the fastest growing and most successful banks in the UAE,” said Al Qassim.

One of the fastest growing banks in the UAE, Emirates Islamic delivered strong results last year, with a six-fold increase in net profit to AED702 million, its highest ever.