Bella Hadid jumps out of plane in Dubai

Half-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid jumped out of a plane with Skydive Dubai over the weekend while on a trip to the Gulf city.

Hadid, the daughter of famed Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, shared a video of her experience on social media and captioned it with, “Jumped out of a plane today!!! IVE NEVER FELT SO CALM IN MY LIFE!!! Flying with the angels !!!!!”

“Best sky diving experience of my life!!!!”

Watch her Instagram video here

Hadid was in Dubai for Dior’s The Art of Colour Book Exhibition, which launched at the Dubai Mall on Wednesday.

The event, held by creative and imagine director of Dior Make Up, Peter Philips, reflected the brand’s dynamic history and work throughout the years.

Hadid, who is also the sister of celebrated model Gigi Hadid, shared an Instagram post alongside Philipps, who previously headed Chanel cosmetics. Hadid captioned the photo with, “This morning in Dubai with my dear @peterphilipsmakeup at #DiorTheArtOfColor Book Exhibition launch at the incredible Dubai Mall @diormakeup.”



Hadid is the face and brand ambassador for Dior Beauty.

During her trip to Dubai, she is pictured enjoying a hookah and driving a Rolls Royce past the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.