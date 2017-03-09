Bentley showcases first electric car, the EXP 12 Speed 6e concept

By Lubna Hamdan
  • March 09 2017 04:40
New creation will be able to drive between London and Paris or Milan and Monaco on a single charge

Luxury car marquee Bentley Motors has showcased its first electic car, the EXP 12 Speed 6e concept, at the 2017 Gevena Motor Show.

The new vehicle would be able to drive between London and Paris or Milan and Monaco on a single charge. It features rapid inductive charging and connected on-board concierge services as well as a look into future Bentley exterior and interior design.

The entire central console is cut from a solid piece of curved glass encompassing a high-definition OLED screen. All of the car’s principle on board controls are accessible through it, including navigation, entertainment and climate control.

Handmade, cut-glass sections on the steering wheel contain the controls for media, communications, navigation and car set-up. There are also two buttons featured at the top of the cut-away steering wheel, one offering an instant performance boost and the other the ability to limit speed in circumstances of urban areas.

On the outside, the signature Bentley mesh grille features a 3D look and smoked finish with copper highlights that identify the Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e as a fully electric vehicle. When the car is running, the ‘6e’ logo illuminates in a striking white shade.

The exterior design is an expression of muscular, athletic surfaces inspired by contemporary architecture, the natural world and the aerodynamic shapes of aircraft fuselages.

The wing mirrors – which are cameras rather than traditional reflective glass – are inspired by the sculptural form of stealth aircraft fuselages.

When rapid inductive charging is not available, EXP 12 Speed 6e can be connected to a mains AC power supply via the auxiliary charging point, concealed behind the rear number plate.

The luxury brand’s electric car strategy includes the introduction of PHEV models across the Bentley model range over the next few years, starting with the Bentayga in 2018.

“Bentley is committed to offering an electric model in its future portfolio and we are interested to receive feedback on this concept,” said chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors, Wolfgang Dürheimer.

