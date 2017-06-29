Bill Gates thanks Mohamed bin Zayed for support

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Microsoft founder referred to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's recent directives to support the polio eradication campaign with a donation of $30 million
Microsoft founder Bill Gates thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for his support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation during a phone call on Wednesday.
Gates, who also extended congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his “strong and effective partnership with the foundation”, and for their joint efforts in the field of humanitarian services and social initiatives, especially in combating diseases and health risks that threaten the lives of children in poor communities, according to news agency WAM.
Gates was referring to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's recent directives to support the polio eradication campaign with a donation of $30 million in support of the global efforts to eradicate poliomyelitis.
During the phone conversation, they stressed the importance of continued concerted efforts and bolstering of cooperation and coordination with concerned charitable international organisations to achieve the best solutions and results in the field of humanitarian work.
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi thanked Bill Gates for his congratulations and good feelings.
I will buy a property in Dubai only when I see Ijaza Cafe, currently located on Jumeira beach road, has opened a branch at the Burj.. Everything remains... moreThursday, 29 June 2017 12:52 PM - Patrick
If it falls on a Friday, how is it a 3 day holiday? Isn't it a 2 day holiday since Friday is already by default a holiday?
Also, why is this... more
It's no surprise that the cost of education here is just as high as you would spend on an ivy league degree. What we pay annually would easily add up to... moreTuesday, 27 June 2017 9:07 AM - Vivek
Mabrouk hayati moreWednesday, 28 June 2017 9:04 AM - Patrick
I will buy a property in Dubai only when I see Ijaza Cafe, currently located on Jumeira beach road, has opened a branch at the Burj.. Everything remains... moreThursday, 29 June 2017 12:52 PM - Patrick
It's no surprise that the cost of education here is just as high as you would spend on an ivy league degree. What we pay annually would easily add up to... moreTuesday, 27 June 2017 9:07 AM - Vivek
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
Mabrouk hayati moreWednesday, 28 June 2017 9:04 AM - Patrick
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules