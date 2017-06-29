Bill Gates thanks Mohamed bin Zayed for support

Microsoft founder Bill Gates thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for his support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation during a phone call on Wednesday.

Gates, who also extended congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his “strong and effective partnership with the foundation”, and for their joint efforts in the field of humanitarian services and social initiatives, especially in combating diseases and health risks that threaten the lives of children in poor communities, according to news agency WAM.

Gates was referring to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's recent directives to support the polio eradication campaign with a donation of $30 million in support of the global efforts to eradicate poliomyelitis.

During the phone conversation, they stressed the importance of continued concerted efforts and bolstering of cooperation and coordination with concerned charitable international organisations to achieve the best solutions and results in the field of humanitarian work.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi thanked Bill Gates for his congratulations and good feelings.