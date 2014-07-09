BlackBerry reports smaller-than-expected adjusted loss

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 9 July 2014 10:58 AM

BlackBerry Ltd reported a narrower than expected adjusted loss in June even as revenue fell in the midst of the troubled smartphone maker's turnaround push.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported net income of $23 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a loss of $84 million, or 16 cents, a year earlier. Excluding a one-time non-cash accounting gain and certain restructuring charges, the loss was $60 million, or 11 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue dropped to $966 million from $3.07 billion a year earlier.

