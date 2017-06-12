Blast kills senior police officer in Saudi Shiite town: ministry

A homemade explosive device has killed a senior Saudi police officer in a Shiite town where deadly violence has flared in recent weeks, the interior ministry said on Monday.

Major Tariq al-Alaqi was killed and two policemen were wounded in the blast late Sunday in Awamiya, the ministry said in a statement.

They were patrolling the town's old Almosara neighbourhood, where unrest has escalated in recent weeks around a redevelopment project.

Alaqi is at least the fourth person to have been killed in the violence.

The interior ministry has implicated criminals involved in the drug and arms trade in the violence in Awamiya.

Awamiya, in Eastern Province, has seen repeated security incidents in recent years.

It was the home of Nimr al-Nimr, a Shiite cleric put to death in January last year for "terrorism".

Nimr was a driving force behind protests by Shiites that began in 2011 and developed into a call for equality in the Sunni-majority kingdom.

Most of Saudi Arabia's Shiites live in Eastern Province and have long complained of marginalisation.

Nimr's brother Mohammed al-Nimr was wounded in gunfire that erupted after the police major's death, said his nephew who shares the same name.

"He was outside his home. He got shot in his lower leg," the nephew told AFP, blaming security forces.

"His leg got broken and he's still in the hospital."

Last month, gunfire killed two civilians and a rocket-propelled grenade left a policeman dead in the Almosara area.

Three United Nations rights experts have called on Saudi Arabia to halt demolitions in the 400-year-old Almosara district which, they said, caused "injury, deaths and material losses to the civilians".