Blast kills senior police officer in Saudi Shiite town: ministry

A homemade explosive device has killed a senior Saudi
police officer in a Shiite town where deadly violence has flared in recent
weeks, the interior ministry said on Monday.
Major Tariq al-Alaqi was killed and two policemen were
wounded in the blast late Sunday in Awamiya, the ministry said in a statement.
They were patrolling the town's old Almosara
neighbourhood, where unrest has escalated in recent weeks around a
redevelopment project.
Alaqi is at least the fourth person to have been killed
in the violence.
The interior ministry has implicated criminals involved
in the drug and arms trade in the violence in Awamiya.
Awamiya, in Eastern Province, has seen repeated security
incidents in recent years.
It was the home of Nimr al-Nimr, a Shiite cleric put to
death in January last year for "terrorism".
Nimr was a driving force behind protests by Shiites that
began in 2011 and developed into a call for equality in the Sunni-majority
kingdom.
Most of Saudi Arabia's Shiites live in Eastern Province
and have long complained of marginalisation.
Nimr's brother Mohammed al-Nimr was wounded in gunfire
that erupted after the police major's death, said his nephew who shares the
same name.
"He was outside his home. He got shot in his lower
leg," the nephew told AFP, blaming security forces.
"His leg got broken and he's still in the
hospital."
Last month, gunfire killed two civilians and a
rocket-propelled grenade left a policeman dead in the Almosara area.
Three United Nations rights experts have called on Saudi
Arabia to halt demolitions in the 400-year-old Almosara district which, they
said, caused "injury, deaths and material losses to the civilians".
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules