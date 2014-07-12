BMW posts 25% growth in MidEast sales in H1

German car manufacturer sells nearly 15,800 BMW and Mini vehicles; UAE remains biggest market

By Andy Sambidge
  • Saturday, 12 July 2014 10:41 AM
Sales for the BMW Group in the Middle East rose by 25 percent in the first half of this year, the German car giant has said.

A total of 15,797 BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered to customers in 12 Middle East markets, making it a record six months for the company in the region.

The UAE remained the biggest market in the Middle East, accounting for around half of BMW and MINI total sales in the first half of the year, it added in a statement.

The UAE was followed by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar as the biggest markets for BMW while the fastest growing countries included the UAE which grew 40 percent, Oman (57 percent), Jordan (39 percent), Bahrain (33 percent) and Qatar (13 percent).

Johannes Seibert, managing director, BMW Group Middle East said: "These robust sales results are testament to the desire our customers have for our brands. The region's premium automotive market is growing approximately 15 percent so we are delighted to be above this figure, and look forward to continuing our growth momentum throughout the rest of this year."

Top seller in the region during the first six months of the year was the BMW 5 Series which sold 3,637 units, followed by the X5 with 2,526 cars sold and the X6 with 2,235 cars sold.

The flagship BMW 7 Series also continued to be amongst the top four best-sellers with 1,980 cars sold. The Middle East region has the highest sales share in the world and is the world's third largest market for 7 Series sales.

