BMW posts 25% growth in MidEast sales in H1

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
German car manufacturer sells nearly 15,800 BMW and Mini vehicles; UAE remains biggest market
Sales for the BMW Group in the Middle East rose by 25 percent in the first half of this year, the German car giant has said.
A total of 15,797 BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered to customers in 12 Middle East markets, making it a record six months for the company in the region.
The UAE remained the biggest market in the Middle East, accounting for around half of BMW and MINI total sales in the first half of the year, it added in a statement.
The UAE was followed by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar as the biggest markets for BMW while the fastest growing countries included the UAE which grew 40 percent, Oman (57 percent), Jordan (39 percent), Bahrain (33 percent) and Qatar (13 percent).
Johannes Seibert, managing director, BMW Group Middle East said: "These robust sales results are testament to the desire our customers have for our brands. The region's premium automotive market is growing approximately 15 percent so we are delighted to be above this figure, and look forward to continuing our growth momentum throughout the rest of this year."
Top seller in the region during the first six months of the year was the BMW 5 Series which sold 3,637 units, followed by the X5 with 2,526 cars sold and the X6 with 2,235 cars sold.
The flagship BMW 7 Series also continued to be amongst the top four best-sellers with 1,980 cars sold. The Middle East region has the highest sales share in the world and is the world's third largest market for 7 Series sales.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules