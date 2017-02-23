Boxers Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan in talks for UAE clash

Filipino six-weight world champion says on Twitter that his next fight will be in the UAE, in talks with Khan's team

By Staff writer
  Thursday, 23 February 2017
Manny Pacquiao celebrates after defeating Timothy Bradley Jr. by unanimous decision in their welterweight championship fight on April 9, 2016. (Getty Images)

British boxer Amir Khan and Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao are on course to fight in the UAE.

Khan said on Twitter that his team is in talks with Pacquiao to be the WBO world welterweight champion's next title challenger.

Pacquaio, a six-weight world champion said on the social media platform that his next fight will be in the UAE, adding: "My team and I are in negotiations with Amir Khan for our next fight. Further announcement coming soon."

Pacquiao's Twitter followers recently voted Khan as the opponent they would like to see him fight next.

Khan added on Twitter: "Currently negotiating with Manny #teampacquiao. Coming soon. Watch this space!"

Rumours of a fight between the two boxers have been circulating for more than 18 months with reports in August 2015 indicating they could meet last year.

