BP says operations in Iraq so far unaffected by violence

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Chief executive Bob Dudley says non-essential production people have left but operations continue
BP chief executive Bob Dudley said on Tuesday the oil company's operations in Iraq were so far unaffected by violence in the country.
"We are just very vigilant in Iraq. Non-essential production people have left but operations continue," he told reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Moscow.
Last week, militants from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) overran the northern city of Mosul and have since pressed south towards Baghdad in an onslaught against the Shi'ite-led government.
Dudley said BP's assets were a "long way from the troubles" in the south of the country, near Basra.
Along with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), BP operates under a technical service contract with Iraq's state-owned South Oil Company to boost production from the Rumaila oilfield.
Under the contract, BP and its partners aim to increase plateau production to 2.85 million barrels per day at Rumaila in the second half of the next decade.
Almost all Western oil majors work with Baghdad on joint projects including Exxon Mobil, BP, Royal Dutch Shell , ENI, Russia's Gazprom Neft, Lukoil and Chinese firms.
Asked if he was concerned about the Iraqi government's control over the country, Dudley said: "The people we are dealing with appear to be very much in control of the oil communications that we have."
Vagit Alekperov, chief executive of Lukoil which operates the West Qurna-2 oil field, told reporters on Monday his company had boosted security at the field but that the company did not feel that the project was under threat at the moment.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules