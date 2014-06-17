BP says operations in Iraq so far unaffected by violence

Chief executive Bob Dudley says non-essential production people have left but operations continue

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 17 June 2014 1:45 PM
BP chief executive Bob Dudley. (Getty Images)

BP chief executive Bob Dudley. (Getty Images)

BP chief executive Bob Dudley said on Tuesday the oil company's operations in Iraq were so far unaffected by violence in the country.

"We are just very vigilant in Iraq. Non-essential production people have left but operations continue," he told reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Moscow.

Last week, militants from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) overran the northern city of Mosul and have since pressed south towards Baghdad in an onslaught against the Shi'ite-led government.

Dudley said BP's assets were a "long way from the troubles" in the south of the country, near Basra.

Along with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), BP operates under a technical service contract with Iraq's state-owned South Oil Company to boost production from the Rumaila oilfield.

Under the contract, BP and its partners aim to increase plateau production to 2.85 million barrels per day at Rumaila in the second half of the next decade.

Almost all Western oil majors work with Baghdad on joint projects including Exxon Mobil, BP, Royal Dutch Shell , ENI, Russia's Gazprom Neft, Lukoil and Chinese firms.

Asked if he was concerned about the Iraqi government's control over the country, Dudley said: "The people we are dealing with appear to be very much in control of the oil communications that we have."

Vagit Alekperov, chief executive of Lukoil which operates the West Qurna-2 oil field, told reporters on Monday his company had boosted security at the field but that the company did not feel that the project was under threat at the moment.

Related:

Stories

US considers airstrikes on Iraq, holds talks with Iran

Former UK PM Blair says Iraq crisis not his fault, urges action

MidEast oil investment shortfall could push up prices

Production begins at Iraq's giant Lukoil oilfield

BP to invest $2.85bn in Iraq's largest oilfield

UAE-owned Taqa gets Kurdistan oilfield all clear

Videos

State of emergency declared in Iraq

State of emergency declared in Iraq

Companies

BP

Also in Energy

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Aramco listing 'to boost corporate transparency'

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Former minister releases memoirs 'Out of the Desert'; reveals...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking