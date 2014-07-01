Brit expat jailed for 4yrs in Dubai claimed hashish was for medicinal reasons

25-year-old British woman to be deported after serving term

By Neil Halligan
  • Tuesday, 1 July 2014 11:13 AM

A 25-year-old British woman who said she used cannabis for medicinal reasons was jailed for four years at a Dubai Court, according to The National newspaper.

Her father told the court that she was prescribed cannabis for medicinal purposes in London to help with ongoing issues.

The court was told that police received a tip-off that the defendant, S S, was using drugs. They arrested her at her apartment in Palm Jumeirah on February 23 this year.

No drugs were found following a search of the apartment, but a urine sample later confirmed that the defendant had used cannabis.

“My daughter has been suffering from multiple and complicated disorders and the medical committee met her for only 20 minutes,” her father told the court.

“They summed up a 10-year-long history of illness in 20 minutes and that can’t be possible.

“I would request the court to assign a specialist to look into my daughter’s condition as she had been prescribed the medicinal cannabis by a doctor in London in order to take her off the chemical medications that she had been taking for years.”

S S will be deported after finishing her jail term and the verdict remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

