Britain to move to re-open embassy in Iran to strengthen ties

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
UK closed its embassy in Tehran in late 2011 after an mob ransacked the mission
Britain is expected on Tuesday to announce steps to strengthen relations with Iran that could lead to the re-opening of the British embassy in Tehran, the BBC reported.
As the West seeks to court Iran in an attempt to battle militants in Iraq, Foreign Secretary William Hague is due to give a statement on Iran at 1030 GMT on Tuesday.
The BBC reported that Hague's plan would lead to the re-opening of the British mission in Tehran although this would not happen immediately.
Britain closed its embassy in Tehran in late 2011 after an mob ransacked the mission but revived diplomatic relations with Iran last November, appointing a non-resident charge d'affairs.
The United States, a close ally of Britain, has said it could launch air strikes and act jointly with its arch-enemy Iran to shore up the Iraqi government after a rampage by Sunni Islamist insurgents across Iraq that has scrambled alliances in the Middle East.
Hague has ruled out any military involvement in Iraq by Britain but said a British "operational liaison and reconnaissance team" arrived in Baghdad at the weekend and he has said that Britain will provide humanitarian assistance as needed.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules