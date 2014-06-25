British gov't funds a Dubai-based organisation for their work in Algeria

Dubai-based Mowgli Foundation receives sponsorship to continue its mentoring programmes for entrepreneurs in North African state.

By Tamara Pupic
  • Wednesday, 25 June 2014 2:36 PM

A UK headquartered mentoring organisation, with offices in Dubai, has been awarded a third year of funding from the British Foreign & Commonwealth Office in Algeria (FCO).

The Mowgli Foundation, which has been recognised with the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Young Business Leaders Award for the ‘Best Mentor Network in the Arab Region’ in 2012, will continue to deliver mentoring support to a further 60 entrepreneurs in Algeria, together with its local partner MedafCO-Consulting.

Since the beginning of FCO sponsorship in 2012, the foundation has been actively supporting 108 entrepreneurs while the third year of funding, through the Arab Partnership Fund, will bring the Algeria Mowgli Family Network alumni size to 336, consisting of 168 entrepreneurs and 168 mentors.

Faycal Ezziane from the British Embassy in Algeria commented: “I am delighted with the current status of the cooperation project with Mowgli-Medafco which enters its third year under the Arab Partnership programme.

“I am sure that through the concept of mentoring this innovative project in Algeria will contribute to further develop the strong entrepreneurial potential among dozens of young Algerian managers.”

“This sponsorship comes after a highly successful two years of operation in Algeria, which has seen Algerian entrepreneurs and mentors truly embrace Mowgli’s mentoring philosophies, enabling them to achieve solid company growth, higher than average levels of job creation and a strong sense of community within the alumni,” added Kat Bury, Mowgli’s CEO.

Entrepreneur and mentor recruitment for these new programmes will begin in August 2014 and the new mentoring programmes will begin in September 2014.

The Mowgli Foundation was established in 2008 by successful serial entrepreneur Tony Bury, in response to the need for job creation and sustainable economic and societal development in the MENA region as well as in the UK communities.

Mowgli has an alumni with over 1300 members and has matched over 650 entrepreneurs with trained mentors in 12 countries – Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Syria, Tunisia, Yemen and the UK.

Posted by: Saeed Omar Monday, 30 June 2014 9:02 AM[UAE] - Jordan

Congrats Kat Bury and wish Mowgli the deserved success and reach in our region. I am proud to be associated with Mowgli and having met the amazing Simon Edwards and Tony Bury.

Posted by: Sriram Bharatam Sunday, 29 June 2014 1:05 PM[UAE] - Kenya

Congratulations Kat Bury and to everyone at Mowgli for all the great work you are doing in Mentoring entrepreneurs. Keep up the good work.

Time to see how Mowgli and Kuza Biashara can partner for replicating this success in the African continent.

