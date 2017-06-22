British man dies while hiking in UAE mountain range

A British man has reportedly died while hiking down a mountain in the UAE.

Alex Underhill was walking with a friend at the Jebel Jais mountain in the Ras Al Khaimah region when he had started to feel faint while out in temperatures that peaked at 45C, Sky News reported.

It said that Underhill died before rescuers could reach him.

It quoted George Crewe, who was hiking with Underhill, as describing the events as the "worst day of my entire life".

He wrote on Facebook: "This guy was not only my best friend but he was like my brother, my right arm, my right leg… we literally did everything together.

"We both got to a certain height and made the decision to turn back as it was so hot and we didn't think we would make it on the water we had left. On the way back down we both felt very faint and exhausted.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it is providing support to Underhill's family following his death on Tuesday.