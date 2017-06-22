British man dies while hiking in UAE mountain range

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Alex Underhill said to have been walking on Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah as temperatures peaked at 45C
A British man has reportedly died while hiking down a mountain in the UAE.
Alex Underhill was walking with a friend at the Jebel Jais mountain in the Ras Al Khaimah region when he had started to feel faint while out in temperatures that peaked at 45C, Sky News reported.
It said that Underhill died before rescuers could reach him.
It quoted George Crewe, who was hiking with Underhill, as describing the events as the "worst day of my entire life".
He wrote on Facebook: "This guy was not only my best friend but he was like my brother, my right arm, my right leg… we literally did everything together.
"We both got to a certain height and made the decision to turn back as it was so hot and we didn't think we would make it on the water we had left. On the way back down we both felt very faint and exhausted.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it is providing support to Underhill's family following his death on Tuesday.
Coooooooooool moreThursday, 22 June 2017 12:54 PM - No Need
8-10% net returns are readily available in some areas of Dubai, the article isn't specific on this, its not achievable in prime areas of Dubai, Downtown... moreMonday, 19 June 2017 12:55 PM - Dubai agent
Hats off to Bin Baz and Etihad Airways! A noble gesture, and something to be proud of! moreWednesday, 21 June 2017 1:06 PM - Pierfrancesco Palmieri
So if your memorable moment is in October, November or December then you can forget about it? moreWednesday, 21 June 2017 1:07 PM - Zeek
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
8-10% net returns are readily available in some areas of Dubai, the article isn't specific on this, its not achievable in prime areas of Dubai, Downtown... moreMonday, 19 June 2017 12:55 PM - Dubai agent
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules