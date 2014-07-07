British motorist fined for Dubai road rage incident

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Court hears that expat driver stopped vehicle in fast lane to berate female driver
A British motorist who slowed down to a stop in the fast lane in order to berate another motorist was convicted of endangering the life of another driver at a Dubai Court, according to a report in The National.
Dubai Court of Misdemeanours was told that on January 23 this year, Russian woman EF, 37, was driving with her five children in the fast lane on the southbound carriageway of Sheikh Zayed Road when a Ford Edge, driven by HH, a 49-year-old sales manager, swerved in front of her.
“He suddenly overtook me and when he was in front of me, he hit his brakes hard three times and I had to slow down. Then he stopped so I had to stop on the left lane on a motorway,” she said.
EF said HH got out of his car and started to yell at her.
“‘Didn’t you see my car coming behind you? Why are you driving that speed in the left hand lane?’ he asked me in very loud voice,” said EF.
EF said when she picked up her phone to call her husband, HH said she could call who she wanted as he could get out of trouble easily, after which he got into his car and drove away.
EF said she went to the police station where she passed on details about the car’s number plate.
HH was later charged with endangering EF’s life, which he denied.
“I had my speed control on 140km and when I saw her car, I flashed my lights but the car didn’t move away and when it reached a radar, the driver hit the brakes suddenly and slowed down,” he said.
“I just asked her why she slowed down so suddenly and she told me she was afraid of radars. She was a very polite and nice woman,” he added.
He did not attend the hearing to enter a plea. The court found him guilty and fined him AED2,000 ($544).
