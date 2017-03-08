British passenger faces jail after spitting at Emirates flight attendant

A British man is facing a jail term for spitting in the face of a female Emirates flight attendant.

Khalid Mir, from Birmingham, was arrested last November after crew on an Emirates jet were forced to put a mask over his mouth and restrain him during a seven-hour flight from Dubai to his home town, reported UK-based media.

Mir, who had been drinking duty-free vodka, was strapped to a seat after hurling drinks over passengers and airline staff following a row with a woman sitting in front in him.

A hearing last month was told Mir spat at and racially abused an air stewardess.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft and failing to obey the lawful command of the jet's pilot.

Mir, 39, of Havelock Road, Saltley is due to be sentenced later on Wednesday at Birmingham Crown Court.

The case comes as the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is working on new laws to deal with unruly passengers.

“There have been very few instances of [unruly passengers] in the UAE. Though the current law has some clauses to deal with such issues, we are now working on new regulations,” said director-general Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi last month.

sponsoredTracking