Broadway musical Cats set to extend run at Dubai Opera

The organisers of Cats the Musical at Dubai Opera have added three extra nights to its run following strong demand for tickets.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical, one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, opens in Dubai Opera on Monday, and was planned to finish on January 25.

But due to ongoing demand for more tickets, Cats has been extended for three further days of shows between January 26-28.

Jasper Hope, CEO of Dubai Opera, said “Cats is the perfect start to our very exciting year at Dubai Opera – there’s no need to suffer from the January blues in 2017!”

Cats has also partnered with Dubai International Airport to promote the show via an interactive activation in the Departures Terminal.

Performed by Broadway Entertainment Group, the production is an adaptation of TS Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats and comes to Dubai as part of an international tour.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the classic musical tells the story of the Jellicle cats and each cat’s individual quest to be selected as the lucky one who will ascend to ‘the Heaviside Layer’.

The fantasy drama has one of the most popular musical scores in history, and has been seen by more than 73 million people worldwide.