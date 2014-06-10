Buyer of UK club unveils first Saudi royal to play pro football

A 19-year-old prince could become the first Saudi royal ever to play professional football, according to the new Moroccan owner of English football club Salisbury City.

Moroccan businessman Otail Touzar announced on Monday he had signed Prince Khalid Bin Bader Al Saud during an event to mark his purchase of the club, which plays in the Skrill Conference Premier tournament, the fifth tier of football in the UK.

However, a club spokesman told local newspaper Daily Echo, no papers could be signed for the prince unless the club pays existing players' outstanding wages by Thursday - an order made by the local football confederation last week.

In a statement, Touzar said Prince Khalid was a “versatile mid-fielder” who had received “great reviews” from local scouts.

“I want to thank the club's new chairman Mr Otail for putting his faith in me and I hope I can gain some experience this season and show that I deserve to be here,” Prince Khalid was quoted as saying by The Western Daily Press local newspaper.

“I'm looking forward to working with the players and managers at this club and this is an exciting new chapter in my life.”

Touzar is known to have links to oil-rich Arab monarchs, the newspaper said.

While Touzar claimed the prince would be the first Arab and Saudi royal to play professional football, the third son of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Saadi Gaddafi, had a controversial and tainted stint with Italian football club Perugia, which, according to the Daily Mail, his father ploughed millions of dollars into on the condition his son play a starring role.