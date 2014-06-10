Buyer of UK club unveils first Saudi royal to play pro football

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
A 19-year-old prince could become the first Saudi royal ever to play professional football, according to the new Moroccan owner of English football club Salisbury City.
Moroccan businessman Otail Touzar announced on Monday he had signed Prince Khalid Bin Bader Al Saud during an event to mark his purchase of the club, which plays in the Skrill Conference Premier tournament, the fifth tier of football in the UK.
However, a club spokesman told local newspaper Daily Echo, no papers could be signed for the prince unless the club pays existing players' outstanding wages by Thursday - an order made by the local football confederation last week.
In a statement, Touzar said Prince Khalid was a “versatile mid-fielder” who had received “great reviews” from local scouts.
“I want to thank the club's new chairman Mr Otail for putting his faith in me and I hope I can gain some experience this season and show that I deserve to be here,” Prince Khalid was quoted as saying by The Western Daily Press local newspaper.
“I'm looking forward to working with the players and managers at this club and this is an exciting new chapter in my life.”
Touzar is known to have links to oil-rich Arab monarchs, the newspaper said.
While Touzar claimed the prince would be the first Arab and Saudi royal to play professional football, the third son of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Saadi Gaddafi, had a controversial and tainted stint with Italian football club Perugia, which, according to the Daily Mail, his father ploughed millions of dollars into on the condition his son play a starring role.
Myriam Fares and Amir Diab to play in Dubai on New Year
Opening act will be played by Jordanian rapper and hip hop...
7 must-dos before leaving your car for the winter break
Avoid coming home to duller paint and a dead battery with...
Winter holidays in the Middle East and Western Asia
Discover nearby winter destinations like Lebanon, Azerbaijan...
Top UK comedian set to make Dubai debut in 2017
Russell Howard will perform for three nights at the Dubai...
Emirati aims to break Guinness World Record for fastest crossing of UAE
Jalal Bin Thaneya says campaigning for children and adults...
Revealed: luxury travel trends for 2017
Flying to multiple destinations in one trip and planning...
How not to gain weight during the holidays
Tips by clinical dietician Bara’a Al-Ries
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules