Caltex Delo 400 MGX SAE 15W40 Testimonial EPPCO Distribution – Dubai

The Challenge

The company has a large fleet of modern trucks ranging from engines fitted with the latest emissions technology engines Euro V to Euro III'.

Maintaining a technologically diverse fleet running at optimum productivity with minimum product diversification has become a key concern for the fleet manager. Lubricants play a crucial role in keeping the trucks operating reliably, which in turn results in a profitable operation of the business.

The Results

EPPCO distribution has benefited by switching to Caltex Delo 400 MGX SAE 15W40 supported by Caltex LubeWatch Oil Analysis Program.

The initial plan was to raise ODI from 10,000 km to 20,000 km while running on ULSD with a maximum 10ppm sulphur content. After six months of testing, they exceeded the initial objective and raised ODI to 35000 km, helping reduce the company’s carbon footprint, which met and exceeded the project oil drain extension target.

This has benefited EPPCO distribution by increasing on-road availability of their fleet significantly, increased maintenance intervals and reduced downtime, which led to reduced man-hours per truck and overall cost reduction on lubricants, filters and maintenance, while retaining engine durability. This has resulted in tremendous monetary savings and reduced the total cost of ownership annual spend and savings in excess of USD$100,000.

“We operate a fleet that must be available almost 99% of the time. Downtime could result in a run-out at our end customer locations, leading to the stoppage of transportation in the UAE. So the stakes are high” said Ahmed Al Mullah.

“We used to change the oil every 10,000 km, thanks to Caltex Delo 400 MGX SAE 15W40 Engine Oil and Chevron LubeWatch we increased the ODI to 35,000 km, with no unscheduled downtime attributed to lubrication issues” he said.

The product was introduced in the UAE in 2016 in order to meet the requirements of the varying sulphur environment in the Middle East. The UAE typically has ULSD with a sulphur content of lower than10ppm, however trucks that fuel in the UAE also travel to other Gulf countries where only high sulphur diesel (greater than 500ppm) is available.

Additionally, transport companies now have access to the latest trucks, and Euro VI, which have DPFs and SCRs and usually don’t want to use different oils for the new fleet versus the existing fleet.

After more than one year of using Caltex Delo 400 MGX SAE 15W40, EPPCO Distribution continues to enjoy the benefits of extended oil drain and high reliability across their fleet.

About EPPCO Distribution

EPPCO Distribution is a leading fuel distribution company in UAE. They operate a large fleet of trucks to distribute fuel to retail stations and end-customers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. On-time deliveries are critical to their business.