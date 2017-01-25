Carlson Rezidor says to open 17 Middle East hotels during 2017

Hotel operator says it will add more than 3,000 rooms in region with a focus on the UAE and Saudi Arabia

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 25 January 2017 1:59 PM

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group is set to open 17 hotels this year across the Middle East region.

The global hotel operator said in a statement that it will add more than 3,000 rooms to its existing operating portfolio of 8,500 rooms in the region.

The hotel openings will be concentrated across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, it said.

Mark Willis, area vice president, Middle East & Turkey, Rezidor Hotel Group said: “2017 is the year of hotel openings and a very exciting period for the Group. With 17 hotels opening across the Middle East we are seeing the fruits of our team’s work over the last few years.

"We are especially pleased to see the geographical spread of our growth across the region in key markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and also increase our brand presence across our entire portfolio."

He added: “With our anticipated growth in 2017 the Group remains firmly on track to have 100 hotels and 20,000 rooms in operation by 2020."

The hotel openings in the UAE, will see Carlson Rezidor add almost 1,000 rooms to its operating portfolio, making it 13 hotels and 3,000 rooms in operation by the end of 2017.

With 30 hotels and over 6,000 rooms in operation and in development in Saudi Arabia, 2017 marks the Group’s first hotel opening in Makkah, the statement said, adding that a total of six openings are scheduled for the Radisson Blu brand.

