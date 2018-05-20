Ramadan 2018 offers: Car deals and promotions in the UAE

Promotions include various benefits including iPhone X or iPhone 8 and hotel stays at Burj Al Arab

BMW

Among the German brand’s discounts is a 15% down payment contribution, first year free insurance, 5 years extended service and repair and BMW ConnectedDrive features exclusively at AGMC. Finance buyers can also avail 2.5% cashback on select models on their deferred payments.

MINI

Offers include a MINI Service Inclusive package for three years or 60,000km and five years or 100,000km for MINI Countryman, which will also have a special leasing offer during Ramadan, starting from AED 3,420 per month.

It features benefits including no down payment, all-inclusive monthly payments, comprehensive insurance and car registration and Protection against involuntary loss of employment.

Ford

Avail savings of up to AED73,000 on Ford models, as well as extended warranty and roadside assistance for 5 years and extended service and maintenance for 3 years. Customers will also receive an iPhone X or iPhone 8 on select models.

Audi

Audi Abu Dhabi are offering customers an extended 6-year unlimited mileage warranty plus free 5 year service packages on selected new models. It includes first year free registration and insurance.

VAT will also be covered on all purchases, with customers paying nothing for the first 3 months. Customers will also get the chance to receive up to AED10,000 cash back on sales of all Audi Approved: plus pre-owned models, which come with a comprehensive 300+ multi¬point check, plus 12-months warranty and 12-months roadside assistance.

Toyota

Toyota is offering free registration, service and insurance and low month installments on purchases, as well as savings of over AED 40,000 on certain new models.

The promotion covers two limited edition white and black Land Cruisers with exclusively designed leather seats, front coloured grille, headlamps and a novel badge. Customers can save up to AED 10,000 in cash and three months deferred payments when buying a certified pre-owned Toyota.

Maserati

The luxury Italian brand distributed by Al Tayer Motors in the UAE is offering discounted prices starting from AED 299,000, inclusive of 5% VAT. Customers will also get 5% cashback on selected models, as well as 5 year unlimited mileage warranty, 5 year service package and 5 year roadside assistance.

Volkswagen

The brand is offering a 7 year service contract on all new purchases and pre-bookings during Ramadan.

Jaguar and Land Rover

Both brands at Al Tayer Motors offer cash backs of up to 10%, including 5% VAT contribution. Promotions also include an extended warranty, roadside assistance, and maintenance and service contract of 5 years.

Cadillac

Cadillac is offering extended 10 years warranty, and will the pay the first 12 installments on your behalf if the car is purchased through financing.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet is offering cash savings up to AED 30,000 on new car purchases. They include AED 30,000 for Tahoe, AED 20,000 for Silverado, AED 15,000 for Impala, AED 10,000 for Malibu, AED 7,500 for Traverse and AED 5,000 for Equinox.

Dodge

Ramadan promotions at Dodge included extended service and warranty for 6 years and one year free insurance on select models. It will also make up to 20% down payment contribution towards new car purchases.

GMC

The American automotive brand is offering savings up to AED 35,000 on new car purchases.

Honda

During the holy month, the brand is offering special promotions on cars including City, Civic, Pilot, CR-V and Jazz, including 5 years extended warranty and low monthly installments. Service contract and roadside assistance is also available for select models.

Hyundai

One year of free insurance for new car purchases, an extended service contract, extended warranty and a Buy now, Pay in 2019 scheme are available for select purchases at Hyundai.

Infiniti

All purchases at Infiniti include 1 year free insurance, 100% down payment, 5% VAT contribution and a 5 year extended warranty.

Jeep

Avail six years’ extended service and warranty, one year’s free insurance and up to 20% down payment contribution by Jeep on select models.

Kia

The brand is offering three discount packages for buyers this Ramadan: Cash discounts on new car purchases, VAT contribution and an extended service contract for 2 years and free insurance for 1 year plus 3 years’ service contract.

Mazda

Avail cash backs of up to AED5,000, an extended service package and warranty for up to 5 years, free insurance for one year, discounts on select models and a chance to win Mazda’s new MX-5 RF.

Nissan

Purchase any new Nissan 2018MY passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs and avail 0% interest for 4 years.

Volvo

A contribution of up to 10% down payment or 10% cashback on purchases is one of the offers at Volvo. Enjoy an extended service contract of up to 60,000KM and unlimited KM warranty too. It is also providing special offers for businesspeople.

Lincoln

When you buy the 2018 Lincoln Navigator, enjoy 5yrs/100,000km warranty, 5yrs/100,000km service contract and a one-night stay at the Burj Al Arab Hotel. Offers on other Lincoln models include a 20% down payment to be paid by Al Tayer Motors/Premier Motors, 1 year insurance, 5yrs/100,000km warranty and 5yrs/100,000km Service Contract