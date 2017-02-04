Central Hotels to open three hotels in Dubai this year

Company plans to open more properties in UAE and Saudi Arabia in 2018

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 4 February 2017 1:17 AM

Dubai-based Central Hotels has announced plans to open three new properties in the emirate this year, which will double its portfolio.

The hotel group will open two properties in the Palm and a third in Business Bay, all which of which will be four-star, according to Ahmad Ali Al Abdulla Alansaari, chairman of Central Hotels.

“2017 is a very exciting year for us with three exceptional properties opening in quick succession,” said Alansaari.

“This massive expansion will double our existing inventory of rooms from 524 to 1220 keys and reflects our commitment to serve the needs of our guests with great value in iconic locations such as The Palm and Business Bay.”

The first to open will be the 284-key Bay Central, located at The Burj Khalifa district, which is expected to welcome its first guests in Q3. Central Hotels will also open two other hotels of 208 and 204 keys each in The Palm. Central Hotels currently has a flagship property First Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights.

The company will also look to further expand in the UAE and Saudi Arabia in 2018.

“In addition to the existing development, our aim is to add another five hotels to our outstanding portfolio of properties by 2018 creating greater choice and opportunities for our guests, associates and stakeholders,” said Ammar Kanaan, general manager of Central Hotels.

“We are in the midst of advanced negotiations for three fabulous projects in KSA as well as two hotels in the UAE. These accomplishments are designed to position Central Hotels for continued success in the years ahead.”

