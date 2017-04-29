China's Silicon Valley to host third Dubai Week event

Shenzhen to host event to promote and catalyse economic development and cultural exchange

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 29 April 2017 12:54 AM

The third Dubai Week in China, an event to promote and catalyse economic development and cultural exchange, will take place in Shenzhen, located in Southern China, later this year.

The announcement was made by Falcon and Associates, a strategic advisory company that works for the Dubai leadership and initiated Dubai Week in China.   

Following the success of Dubai Week in China in Beijing (2015) and Shanghai (2016), which resulted in 11 agreements being signed between Chinese and Dubai entities across the public and private sectors, the next edition will celebrate the emirate’s thriving relationship with China and foster new connections for future growth with Shenzhen, a statement said.

The event is held in partnership with the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC).

Hongbin Cong, vice chairman of International Relations at Falcon and Associates, said: “Dubai Week in China has proven to be a great platform for furthering Sino-Dubai relations by bringing together a range of influential decision makers from both sides.

"As we continue our journey of connecting the emirate with some of China’s most dynamic cities, Shenzhen is a natural next step. Considered to be China’s Silicon Valley, it is a city that not only shares a similar development story to Dubai but has common goals for the future in innovation and technology."

To further enhance the promotion of cultural exchange and economic development between China and Dubai, Falcon and Associates said it has established a representative office in Beijing.

Yongjun Ji, deputy director-general of the Department of American and Oceanian Affairs at CPAFFC, added: “With the continued implementation of China’s Belt and Road initiative, Dubai plays a significant role as one of the most important commercial hubs in the Middle East and North Africa region.

"Through its geographical advantage, Dubai can provide support in finance, employment, transport and other aspects for the development of the strategy, making the city an ideal partner for China.”

In 1980, Shenzhen became the first special economic zone in China. Since then, it has risen to become the country’s technology epicentre, giving birth to international tech giants, including Huawei and Tencent, one of the country’s largest social media companies.

Related:

Stories

Dubai to stage major Shanghai event to boost China trade links

UAE to grant visas on arrival to Chinese visitors

Dubai named as key destination for Chinese rich list

UAE, China ink deal to expand air services

Galleries
In pictures: Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

In pictures: Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

Hong Kong skyline

Hong Kong skyline

Also in Politics & Economics

New Zealand commits to Dubai Expo 2020 participation

Qatar World Cup bidding targeted by French probe

Also in UAE

Ras Al Khaimah says Q1 tourists increase by 8.3%

Abu Dhabi villa prices slump in Q1 amid widescale downsizing

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Royal decrees saw a number of allies of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed...

Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

President on tour of region as more than a million Filipino workers...

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

GCC country plans to increase its investment in the United Kingdom...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking