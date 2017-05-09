Chinese gaming firm planning debut in Gulf markets

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Shinezone says planning to enter region by adapting its games to the local markets
Chinese game publisher and exporter Shanghai Shinezone Network Technology Co Ltd (Shinezone) has announced its intent to enter the Middle East market.
Shinezone founder and CEO Frank Lee said the company will take part in the World Game Expo 2017 taking place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, with plans to explore the region's game market.
Initially, the company plans to enter the market through product agencies, commissioned development and licensing of intellectual property rights, it said in a statement.
It added that the Middle East has become a target market for many of the Chinese game publishers seeking to expand internationally, in part due to it being one of the key regions targeted by the Chinese government's One Belt, One Road policy, the initiative to build economic ties with the countries that lie along the ancient trade routes linking China to Europe.
"Shinezone, as a powerful export platform for games published in China, has been operating with a global perspective. With years of experience in operations overseas, Shinezone plans to adapt its games to the local market in the Middle East," said Lee.
Shinezone said it has issued 23 products across five categories including SIM, Tower Defense, Strategy, RPG and MOBA, covering 18 countries and regions, with a cumulative user base consisting of several hundred million players.
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
"Dubai leads the way when it comes to opening itself to critics, and – as odd as it sounds – that’s a good thing."
I love Dubai and the UAE. I... more
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
"Dubai leads the way when it comes to opening itself to critics, and – as odd as it sounds – that’s a good thing."
I love Dubai and the UAE. I... more
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules