Chinese gaming firm planning debut in Gulf markets

Shinezone says planning to enter region by adapting its games to the local markets

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 9 May 2017 2:10 PM
Chinese game publisher and exporter Shanghai Shinezone Network Technology Co Ltd (Shinezone) has announced its intent to enter the Middle East market.

Shinezone founder and CEO Frank Lee said the company will take part in the World Game Expo 2017 taking place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, with plans to explore the region's game market.

Initially, the company plans to enter the market through product agencies, commissioned development and licensing of intellectual property rights, it said in a statement.

It added that the Middle East has become a target market for many of the Chinese game publishers seeking to expand internationally, in part due to it being one of the key regions targeted by the Chinese government's One Belt, One Road policy, the initiative to build economic ties with the countries that lie along the ancient trade routes linking China to Europe.

"Shinezone, as a powerful export platform for games published in China, has been operating with a global perspective. With years of experience in operations overseas, Shinezone plans to adapt its games to the local market in the Middle East," said Lee.

Shinezone said it has issued 23 products across five categories including SIM, Tower Defense, Strategy, RPG and MOBA, covering 18 countries and regions, with a cumulative user base consisting of several hundred million players.

