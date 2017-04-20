Chinese investors launch $10bn Oman industrial project

First stage of the project will include a power plant, a drilling equipment factory and hotels

By AFP
  • Thursday, 20 April 2017 8:29 AM
A picture taken with a fish-eye lens shows Chinese investors listening to an explanation as they check the model of the dry dock which is to be built following an economic agreement, on May 24, 2016 in the Omani port city of Duqm. Chinese investors signed a deal with Oman's government to establish an industrial city, including an oil refinery, in the port town of Duqm, both sides said in a joint statement. The agreement signed during the ceremony in Muscat would open way for investments worth $10.7 billion by 2022 to finance industrial projects in Duqm, on the Arabian Sea, which the Omani government is developing in a bid to diversify revenues beyond oil. (Photo: MOHAMMED MAHJOUB/AFP/Getty Images)

A picture taken with a fish-eye lens shows Chinese investors listening to an explanation as they check the model of the dry dock which is to be built following an economic agreement, on May 24, 2016 in the Omani port city of Duqm. Chinese investors signed a deal with Oman's government to establish an industrial city, including an oil refinery, in the port town of Duqm, both sides said in a joint statement. The agreement signed during the ceremony in Muscat would open way for investments worth $10.7 billion by 2022 to finance industrial projects in Duqm, on the Arabian Sea, which the Omani government is developing in a bid to diversify revenues beyond oil. (Photo: MOHAMMED MAHJOUB/AFP/Getty Images)

Chinese investors in Oman on Wednesday laid the first stone of an industrial zone in the sultanate's southern port town of Duqm under a $10.7-billion (10-billion-euro) development plan.

Chinese investors signed a deal last year to finance a series of industrial projects on the nearly 12 square-kilometre (5 -square-mile) site on the Indian ocean, 550 kilometres (340 miles) south of the capital Muscat. 

The first stage of the project is worth $3.2 billion (three billion euros) according to the project's sponsors. 

It will include a power plant, a drilling equipment factory and hotels.

Oman in 2008 announced plans to build a port and shipyard in Duqm to handle supersized crude carriers and compete with Dubai's Jebel Ali free zone.


Omani Yahya bin Said bin Abdullah Al-Jabri, Minister of the Special Economic Zone Authority at A'Duqum (R) and Chinese Ali Shah, Chairperson of Oman Wanfang L.L.C sign an economical agreement in May last year

Oman Oil Company and Kuwait Petroleum International last week signed an agreement to build a refinery there worth around $7 billion, with a capacity of 230,000 barrels per day when it is completed in 2019.

In 2015, Chinese investments in Oman amounted to some $2 billion (1.8 billion euros) and trade between China and the sultanate reached $17.2 billion (16 billion euros) according to official statistics.

The sultanate derives 79 percent of its revenues from oil, of which it produces only about one million barrels per day.

Like other Gulf states, it has been hit hard by a cash crunch due to a sharp drop in oil prices since June 2014.

Most of them have introduced austerity measures and set out plans to diversify their economies.

Related:

Stories

Chinese investors confirm plan to build Oman industrial park

China eyes deal for industrial park in Oman

China buying into Abu Dhabi oil with new concession stake

China's CEFC in talks for stake at Abu Dhabi oil concessions - sources

Also in Energy

Abu Dhabi's Taqa to sell some overseas energy assets

OPEC 'optimistic' oil output cuts leading to price recovery

Also in Oman

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé unveiled at regional launch in Dubai

US wants political solution to end Yemen war: Mattis

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Saudi Arabia has long toyed with the renewable energy sector...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking