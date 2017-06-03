Chocolatier Patchi starts work on new Dubai factory, HQ

Patchi, the luxury chocolatier, has announced the ground-breaking for its new chocolate manufacturing facility at Dubai Industrial Park.

Designed to become the largest, the 122,000 square feet facility will also host Patchi’s headquarters to complement the company’s ongoing growth and business in the region and across the world, it said in a statement.

The facility, when completed by the end of 2018, will include fully functional production zones, training centre for chocolate professionals, service areas and management offices, the company added.

The new factory will also house 3,000 square metres of warehouse space to facilitate fast deliveries of Patchi’s chocolate products.

Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, chief operating officer of Dubai Industrial Park, said: “Patchi’s decision to build its new headquarters at Dubai Industrial Park is timely and will serve as its springboard for the Middle East market and beyond.

"The brand’s presence signals the status of Dubai Industrial Park as an ideal destination for manufacturers to establish and grow their businesses within an enabling and inspiring work environment. We are confident the new facility will allow Patchi to continue to register an exemplary growth trajectory and exceed consumer expectations.”

Oussama Choucair, CEO at Patchi, added: “The new manufacturing plant will be one of its kind with so many exclusive offerings aligned with the UAE Vision 2021.

“We have full confidence in the UAE economy and we believe there is potential for Patchi to achieve great things here, especially with the support given by Dubai Industrial Park and the all the governmental entities that shape an ideal environment and infrastructure for investors.”

Earlier this year Patchi received a Halal certification from the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA). The accreditation makes the luxury chocolate brand the first chocolatier in the UAE to become halal certified.

Patchi currently has more than 600 employees across 32 branches in the UAE and over 150 outlets in 23 countries around the world.

Witnessing significant increase in demand, the UAE chocolate market is poised to grow at 8% annually by 2021, Patchi's statement added.