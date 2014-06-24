Citigroup names new chief executive for Qatar

|Home
US lender says it has appointed Carmen Haddad as it looks to invest further in its business in Gulf state
Citigroup has named Carmen Haddad as its new chief executive officer for Qatar, the US lender said on Monday.
Haddad is currently head of Citi's private banking business in the Gulf and Egypt. She will continue in this role, as well as taking on responsibility for Qatar, a hydrocarbon-rich state with the highest per capita income in the world.
"We plan to build on our success in Qatar and to further invest in our business based in the country to serve our government, financial institution, and corporate clients," said Haddad, who has spent 14 years at the bank in various roles.
