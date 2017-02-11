Cityscape Abu Dhabi sees strong demand from developers

Record investment deals on the show floor of Cityscape Abu Dhabi in 2016 have resulted in more than 90 percent of show floor space already sold for this year’s event, the organisers have announced.

With sales permitted directly from exhibitor stands for the third year running, a host of new property developers have confirmed their participation at the three day event in April.

Organisers said that the rising demand comes amid numerous reports that the UAE real estate market will witness positive sentiment in 2017.

Aabar Investments, Abu Dhabi Capital Group, Hydra Properties, Tiger Properties and Ras Al Khaimah Properties will all have a major presence for the first time at the 11th edition of the UAE capital’s largest property showcase, which returns to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on April 18-20.

They will be joining companies returning to the show, including Platinum Sponsor Manazel Real Estate, Aldar Properties, Eagle Hills Properties, Tourism Development & Investment Company (TDIC), Bloom Properties, Eshraq Properties, Wahat al Zaweya and Azizi Developers.

“The response from developers, financial institutions and other major organisations taking part in Cityscape Abu Dhabi this year has been the strongest we have experienced in recent years, and there is a definite sense of optimism for 2017 among our participants,” said Carlo Schembri, exhibition manager at Informa Exhibitions, the show’s organisers.

“We expect to see a number of new launches revealed on the opening day as well as new phases of existing projects released for sale throughout the three day show. The event will give visitors the only overview of the full Abu Dhabi market, with a chance to find out what is offering the best return for investment.”

The show will see the return of the Cityscape Abu Dhabi Conference featuring keynote presentations by David Dudley, International Director and Head of Abu Dhabi Office, JLL, and Omar Al Busaidy, Abu Dhabi Experience Development Unit Head, Tourism and Culture Authority Abu Dhabi.