Clerics warn against skipping prayers to watch World Cup

Religious and community elders say World Cup matches had young Muslims sitting in front of TV and not visiting mosques.

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Tuesday, 1 July 2014 11:05 AM

Religious and community elders have raised concerns about young people skipping prayers over Ramadan to watch World Cup soccer matches, the Peninsular Qatar has reported.

Clerics say Muslim men are skipping the late evening and nightly prayers as matches are held late in the evening and continue until 1am when it should be a time for Muslims to focus on prayers and worship during the holy month.

Mohamed Al Mahmoud, a prominent Muslim cleric, said World Cup matches were resulting in many Muslims sitting at home watching TV and not visiting mosques to join prayer congregations.

He warned Muslim youth against ignoring these prayers, the English daily reported.

He said given Ramadan was the month of worship and came once a year, Muslims must spend their time worshipping and reading the Holy Quran rather than watching football, TV serials and other entertainment programs.

Sheikh Ahmed Al Buainain, a renowned Islamic scholar and cleric, said in his last Friday sermon that Muslim youth should not watch World Cup matches live since they were played at the time of “Isha” and “Tharaweeh” prayers.

The World Cup will continue until the 18th of Ramadan. Ramadan began on June 29 in the GCC.

The last time World Cup coincided with Ramadan was 1982, the newspaper reported.

Related:

Stories

World Cup players face tough Ramadan decision

Daily UAE Imsak and prayer times for Ramadan 2014

Networking during Ramadan

UAE retailers not allowed hike Ramadan prices without approval

Saudi pardons 128 prisoners for Ramadan

Galleries
Ten last-minute Ramadan and Eid getaway destinations

Ten last-minute Ramadan and Eid getaway destinations

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: MT3 Tuesday, 1 July 2014 2:16 PM[UAE] - UAE

Paul, you must be wrong judging by the large number of local lads who were out at the Mocca cafe in Old Town consuming industrial quantities of shisha last night and cheering and bellowing until 2.30 in the morning as Algeria got dumped out of the World Cup. It is such a shame because I love the calm and tranquilty that descends upon the city during Ramadan and I simply cannot reconcile that with such boisterous behaviour. Such a time dedicated to spiritual contemplation amid the increasingly all consuming and furious secular interests of the commercial world that rules much of Dubai life during the rest of the year, should be cherished.

Posted by: Paul Thursday, 3 July 2014 12:51 PM[UAE] - UAE

you confirmed my point.
Your expectations from Ramadan were not met because of the World Cup!

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Paul Tuesday, 1 July 2014 12:39 PM[UAE] - UAE

World Cup is not compatable with Ramadan

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking