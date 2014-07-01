Clerics warn against skipping prayers to watch World Cup

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Religious and community elders say World Cup matches had young Muslims sitting in front of TV and not visiting mosques.
Religious and community elders have raised concerns about young people skipping prayers over Ramadan to watch World Cup soccer matches, the Peninsular Qatar has reported.
Clerics say Muslim men are skipping the late evening and nightly prayers as matches are held late in the evening and continue until 1am when it should be a time for Muslims to focus on prayers and worship during the holy month.
Mohamed Al Mahmoud, a prominent Muslim cleric, said World Cup matches were resulting in many Muslims sitting at home watching TV and not visiting mosques to join prayer congregations.
He warned Muslim youth against ignoring these prayers, the English daily reported.
He said given Ramadan was the month of worship and came once a year, Muslims must spend their time worshipping and reading the Holy Quran rather than watching football, TV serials and other entertainment programs.
Sheikh Ahmed Al Buainain, a renowned Islamic scholar and cleric, said in his last Friday sermon that Muslim youth should not watch World Cup matches live since they were played at the time of “Isha” and “Tharaweeh” prayers.
The World Cup will continue until the 18th of Ramadan. Ramadan began on June 29 in the GCC.
The last time World Cup coincided with Ramadan was 1982, the newspaper reported.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules