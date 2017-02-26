Cloud seeding has increased rainfall in UAE, says NCMS

Met department expects rain on Sunday night, Monday morning

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Sunday, 26 February 2017 5:21 PM
(Image: Twitter/Chetan Anand Koka‏)

Cloud seeding has helped to increase the amount of current rainfall in the UAE, but is not the source of the current wet spell, according to country’s Met Department.

The UAE has experienced a wet spell of weather in recent weeks, and the inclement weather looks set to continue tonight, and on into Monday morning.

Dr Ahmad Habib, a meteorologist, National Center of Meteorology & Seismology (NCMS), told Arabian Business that the country's cloud seeding programme has led to an increase in rainfall.

"We have been doing cloud seeding during the period which is primarily to enhance the amount of rainfall across the country,” said Dr Habib.

The Met official explained that cloud seeding is a way to change the amount and type of rain that falls from clouds by dissolving substances into the air that serve as cloud condensation.

Low pressure in Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea on Sunday resulted in formation of clouds, with heavy rains reported in Fujairah. Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain reported moderate rainfall.

The Met Department said it expects formation of towering clouds associated with rainfall and fresh winds over the islands, coastal areas and most internal areas to continue tonight and on Monday morning.

Weather will, however, remain stable on Monday afternoon and on Tuesday, Dr Habib added.

